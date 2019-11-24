3 Found Dead After Fire in Berks County Home

Neighbors said the three people found dead - a husband, wife and their adult son - said the family had moved to the neighborhood after losing their New Jersey home during the superstorm.

Authorities in Pennsylvania says three people have been found dead in a detached garage in the community of Douglassville, in Berks County.

Fire crews were called to a home on Chestnut Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said multiple animals also were found dead in the flames.

Louise Hornak said she and her husband were in their home and heard what sounded like a gunshot followed by the sound of an explosion.

"We went to the window and the flames were shooting up above the trees already, so it must have been engulfed really fast," she said of what she saw as the fire consumed her neighbor's residence.

Another neighbor told NBC10 the home was occupied by a couple and their adult son, who moved in six years ago from New Jersey after Superstorm Sandy.

Officials, however, did not immediately release the victims' identities or their gender. It's unclear if the people and animals were killed as a direct result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.