Foster Parents Desperately Needed; Learn More at Our Phone Bank

On March 1, join NBC10, Telemundo and our partners as we answer your questions about becoming a foster family.

Almost 6,000 young people in Philadelphia live in foster care, and there is a constant need for loving foster families for these children.

Meanwhile, being a foster family is easier than you might think – as well as one of the most rewarding ways that you can make a difference in a young person’s life.

On March 1, NBC10 and Telemundo62 will host an informational phone bank so that Philadelphia families who are interested in learning more about providing foster care can have all their questions answered.

Starting at 4 p.m., we’ll have recruiting experts in our studio to talk with anyone who would like more information.

We’ll provide information in English and Spanish; there’s a deep need for Spanish-speaking families involved in the foster care system.

Our phone bank is sponsored by our partners at the Philadelphia Department of Human Services and its 25 provider agencies.

Join us March 1! And help us spread the word of our phone bank by sharing this story on Facebook and Twitter.