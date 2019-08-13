The newly crowned Fornite World Cup winner, Kyle Giersdorf, was the latest victim of Swatting in which people make a false call to emergency services to bring many armed police officers to an address.

The Pennsylvania teen who won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion had armed police show up at his house.

Kyle Giersdorf, 16, was livestreaming on Saturday when he was "swatted," a prank that aims to prompt police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.

A caller told police that he was Giersdorf and said he shot his father multiple times with an AK-47, according to audio obtained via Broadcastify. The caller also said he tied up his mother in the garage.

Glenn Giersdorf, Kyle's father, confirmed the incident to NBC10, but said he was asked by police not to elaborate.

Police called the home before entering and the teen's father said everything was fine.

The call reportedly came from outside the country.

A phony 911 call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago. The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.