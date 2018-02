A local "shero" is committed to her community by empowering young women to take on the world. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story of Elleanor Jean Hendley and Teenshop. (Published Saturday, Feb 10, 2018)

A local "shero" is committed to her community by empowering young women to take on the world. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story of... See More