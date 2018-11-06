What to Know An elderly woman died after she was struck by a minivan outside the Forks Township Community Center Tuesday.

The woman was heading into the polling place at the time, police said.

The van driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

A minivan struck and killed an elderly woman as she headed into an eastern Pennsylvania polling place Tuesday.

The elderly woman was struck in front of the Forks Township Community Center on Zucksville Road in the Northampton County township around 10:45 a.m.

Medics performed CPR on the woman as she was rushed to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, police said. The unidentified woman died a short time later.

The minivan driver stopped at the scene and was questioned by investigators before being released without charges, polices said.

Voters continued to walk in and out of the polling place as police investigated outside.