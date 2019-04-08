The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and our favorite outdoor destinations and festivities are kicking into high-gear.

Here are some of the best places for you, your friends and family to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park opens its gates for the 2019 summer season on May 3. The season will kick off on a weekends-only schedule for the first three weeks. Starting May 27, the parks transitions to a 7-day a week schedule until September 2019.

Hersheypark

Hersheypark is currently open on select dates for its Springtime in the Park seasonal events. On April 13-14 and April 19-21, park-goers can enjoy more than 50 rides, take selfies with the Hershey’s characters, and spend some time with their favorite animals at ZooAmerica. The park opens for its summer season on May 3.

Six Flags Great Adventure

Who’s ready to embark on a ‘great adventure?’ Six Flags is officially open for business. Although the park is operating on a limited schedule until June, there is no shortage of fun to be had. Riders can hop aboard the park’s newest super-tall ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth. Standing at 17 stories, it is the world’s tallest pendulum ride.

Clementon Park and Splash World

Clementon Park and Splash World starts its summer season on May 24. New additions to the park include Pirate Ship, Scrambler and Tilt-A-Whirl rides.

Dutch Wonderland

This self-proclaimed “Kingdom for kids” has been a staple of Lancaster for nearly 56 years. With more than 35 fun-filled rides and attractions, Dutch Wonderland has enough excitement for the entire family. Journey into the kingdom during its opening weekend on April 27-28.

Sesame Place

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street’s premiere making it an extra special party at Sesame Place. Every weekend until April 21, the theme park will host its all-new Easter celebration, Elmo’s Eggstravaganza, including the egg-citing maze, scavenger hunt, and delicious buffet. The park officially opens for its 39th season on the weekend of May 4-5.