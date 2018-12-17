Food Safe After Wawa Hazmat Spill, Officials Say

A hazardous materials spill at a Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, did not contaminate any food products, officials said. No one was injured and no evacuations were needed.

The spill happened around 2:30 a.m. at a Middletown Township plant on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Pike and involved cleaning chemicals spilling into a containment unit, Rocky Run Fire Company Chief Bill Cairns said.

"There are no hazards to any of the foods or any contamination at all," Cairns said. "This is just simply a cleaning chemical that is used to sanitize all the containers that they process the milk through."

There spill caused no injuries and forced no evacuations, though the Delaware County hazmat team was on the scene containing the leak, Cairns added.