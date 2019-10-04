Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Hope you’re hungry because this weekend is filled with food festivals! King of Prussia has a beer festival and Media, Wildwood, Sea Isle, Havertown and Center City all have food and craft festivals taking place this weekend. You can also take a trip to the "Happy Place" at the King of Prussia Mall.
We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 4-6, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: King of Prussia Beerfest Royale
This beer festival hosts craft brewers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and more. Taste their fall samples and enjoy some festival-ready food along with live music.
Where: King of Prussia Mall parking lot, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA
When: The main event is Saturday from 3:30 p.m. (for VIPs) to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $50 ($15 for non-drinkers)
What: Find Your 'Happy Place'
The Happy Place is a bright, interactive, immersive and Instagram-ready pop-up exhibition featuring themed rooms, including a "Pot of Happiness" ball pit.
Where: King of Prussia Mall, upper level of the Plaza between Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA
When: Saturday through Jan. 5
Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for children, free for 3 and under
What:Philadelphia Furniture Show
Craftspeople will showcase their creations ranging from modern to vintage-inspired items.
Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia
When: Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $12 weekend passes, $15 day of show and $8 student tickets
What:First Friday Movie in Philadelphia
Movies: Bucket of Blood and Night of the Living Dead (double feature)
Where: Betsy Ross House, Philadelphia
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 cost includes tour of house
What:Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival
Racers of all skill levels are welcome on the Schuylkill River for this annual race of Chinese dragon boats. Colorful boats, manned by teams, will paddle all day in different heats.
Where: Kelly Drive, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What:Haverford Township Day
Enjoy food, arts and crafts, inflatable rides for kids, a parade, live music and more at this annual community event.
Where: Darby Road, Havertown, Pa.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: End Childhood Cancer Walk/Run
Alex's Lemonade Stand is taking its battle to end childhood cancer to the streets Saturday in South Philly. You can register in person.
Where: Marine Parade Grounds, Philadelphia Navy Yard, Broad St. and Intrepid Ave., Philadelphia, PA
When: Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free to walk, $20 to run (Donations will also be accepted)
What: Revolutionary Germantown Festival
Enjoy food, drinks and live music at this festival but the main event will be the reenactment of the Battle of Germantown, the only military battle ever fought within Philadelphia city limits.
Where: Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Midtown Village Fall Festival
Start Fall off right with food, drinks, games, live music, sidewalk sales and much more.
Where: 13th and Chestnut streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Italian Festival and Parade
Enjoy the parade at 2 p.m. and then feast on food and enjoy live music at Kix McNutley’s
Where: 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:The Wildwoods Food and Music Festival
Two stages of live music, food, crafters, a beer garden, games, kids activities and more fill this festival at the shore.
Where: Wildwood and Schellenger Ave., Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Jack’s Pumpkin Glow
Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.
Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Nov. 3
Cost: $23 for adults
What: Autumn Crafts and Collectibles Show
Stroll through the crafters and collectors displaying and selling their wares.
Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Wildwoods Boardwalk 5K Pumpkin Run
Adults and families can participate in a variety of races and walks to benefit the Lunch with Lynch Foundation and Education Foundation of Cape Trinity Catholic.
Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. Rain or shine
Cost: $25 for adults to race, free to watch
What:Annual Media Food and Craft Festival
Stroll downtown Media and taste all that the restaurants have to offer. You won’t leave hungry.
Where: State Street, Media, Pa.
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Philadelphia Mini Marker Faire
Enjoy this family-friendly showcase of inventions, creativity and resourcefulness.
Where: Pennovation Center, 3401 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $20 at the gate
What:Paws for the Cause
This dog walk will also feature food, music, professional pet photos, kids activities and more to help raise money for cancer research.
Where: Fox Chase Cancer Center in the Reimann Lot
When: Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20
What: Ghost Ship Hologram
A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
When: Starts Friday, Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3
Cost: Free
What:Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:Blooms and Bamboo
This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Nov. 17
Cost: Varies
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events this month.
Where: Various locations
When: Through Oct. 15
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission