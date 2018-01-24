Fearing a jinx, Mayor Kenney decided not to dress the iconic William Penn statue in Eagles green as the team prepares for the Super Bowl.

Eagles mania has taken over Philadelphia and even airlines are now jumping on the road to victory bandwagon.

Starting next week, American Airlines will transform gate B9 at Philadelphia International Airport into a birds extravaganza complete with Eagles decor and balloons. Fans flying to Minneapolis for the big game will get souvenir rally towels on their seatbacks, a spokesperson told NBC10.

The airline also plans to add additional flights and larger planes bound for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines added additional nonstop service options between Philadelphia and Minneapolis for football traveling over Super Bowl weekend. These special flights are on sale now at Southwest.com.

Elsewhere in the airport, expect to see lots of balloons and other Eagles swag throughout the next week-and-a-half. Judging by a recent tweet, PHL is already getting a head start:

Delta and United airlines are also rumored to be celebrating the Eagles’ road to victory but they have not confirmed details to NBC10. Stay tuned for more.



