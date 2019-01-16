'Flower Power': 2019 Philly Flower Show Set to Bloom in March

The Philadelphia Flower Show is set to bloom once again at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and this year it's bringing with it what's billed as the most prestigious flower competition in the world.

The theme for 2019's iteration of the show is "Flower Power," meant to highlight the impact of flowers on people's lives. This year's show will also host the FTD Interflora World Cup, the first time the competition will be held in the U.S. since 1985.

Started in 1829 and hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the Philadelphia Flower Show is the country's oldest horticultural event. Proceeds from the show support PHS programs and initiatives.

The show runs from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 10. Show times are as follows:

Saturday, March 2: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday - Friday, March 4 - 8: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Organizers are set to release more details during a Wednesday press conference which you can watch live on the NBC10 website at 10 a.m.