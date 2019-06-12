Claudio Alvarado (left) returns lost diploma to David DiGiovanni (right) in Ponte Vedra, Florida on Thursday

The son of a World War II veteran was reunited with his father’s lost high school diploma through the power of social media.

Last week, Claudio Alvarado, from Ponte Verda, Florida, posted a photo on Instagram of an Upper Darby High School diploma from 1930 belonging to Francis Albert DiGiovanni.

He hoped to return the relic to its owner or his family.

Alvarado found the diploma in the parking lot at the Summer House Condominiums in Ponte Vedra in 2013, he said. He recently rediscovered the relic in his house while moving some items.

After his post gained traction on social media and through news coverage, David DiGiovanni came forward to reclaim the nearly century old diploma which belonged to his father, Francis Albert DiGiovanni. He died from cancer in 1970 when David was 16.

Alvarado told NBC10 that DiGiovanni “was so excited, he was shaking.”

He also said that DiGiovanni was excited to add the diploma back to a box of his father’s belongings, which included a collection of coins he made during his war time travels in World War II.

“It was an amazing experience,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado shared photos and video of the special moment on Instagram, Thursday saying in a caption, “It was a blessing to return the 1930’s Diploma to its rightful owner:"