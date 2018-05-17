Chelsea Gotshall says didn't drive purposefully into the floodwater along Ford Road in Philadelphia.

But her car ended up stuck in it anyway.

"I was driving my car and my tires got stuck. They were spinning in the rain," she said, recalling how she approached a flooded underpass Thursday morning. "I saw the flood. I wasn't trying to drive through it. My tires were spinning and spinning. My car's an automatic. It shut off and it just kind of floated in the middle."

Luckily, Gotshall made it out safely.

"The water was coming so I climbed out the window and walked through this lovely mess," she said.

Chelsea Gotshall watches as a tow truck pulls her swamped car from an underpass on Ford Road in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 17, 2018.



The morning commute was messy for many others — and it's not going to get any better this work week.

Occasional showers through the evening commute will pre-empt another heavy dousing for the Friday morning rush hour.

A flood warning has been issued for Montgomery and Chester counties through Thursday morning while a broader flood watch has been issued for all of the Philadelphia region through Saturday morning.

The Friday morning commute will be tricky as soaking rain is expected to inundate the region.

Counties in southern and central Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware are under the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Low-lying and poor drainage flooding will be the most common type of flooding to develop," the NWS watch advisory said. "Flash flooding will also be possible if thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations, especially in urban areas where rainfall runoff is maximized and where small creeks and streams respond quickly."

Up to five inches of rain are possible in certain areas, depending on where thunderstorms strike most intensely, according to the NWS.

