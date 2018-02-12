 Flood Concerns After Heavy Rain This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Flood Concerns After Heavy Rain This Weekend

4 hours ago

In the wake of a rainy weekend, some parts of our area are still dealing with cresting creeks and streams. NBC10's First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna shows where the flooding worries are highest -- and what to expect on Monday.
