A storm is on the way later this week as cold air sets in. That means we could see the first snow.

Winter may not officially be here yet, but that won't stop snow from falling. We're expecting the first snow and possibly sleet of the season to arrive Thursday.

The worst effects of this winter storm should happen after the morning rush. The best chance to see accumulating snow will be in neighborhoods north and west of Philadelphia.

First Alert Weather Hurricane's 22nd Annual Long-Range Winter Forecast

Still, most of the region will see some flakes. Some towns could see bursts of heavy snow.

A First Alert will go into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. for all of the area — except for southern Delaware and South Jersey.

Because the storm will begin with fairly heavy forms of rain, snow and sleet, there is a possibility that some snow will stick — particularly in our northern most neighborhoods.

The possibility of seeing an inch of snow is highest in the Lehigh Valley and western sections of the Pennsylvania suburbs. There's a moderate chance in the Philadelphia area.

Even if roads are above freezing, the late morning and early afternoon intensity could be high enough to cause travel issues both with limited visibility and poor road conditions.

These concerns shouldn’t last long. As the system continues to progress up our coastline — by late afternoon and early evening — the areas of snow will turn to rain. Warmer air will begin to push into our neighborhoods and any snow left behind will quickly melt off.

Photo credit: NBC10

Snowstorms in November can be finicky — temperatures could change, meaning the storm's effects will change as well. So it's important to keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on TV and on the NBC10 app for the latest forecast as the storm approaches.

Oh, and if you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, meterologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz just shared his annual Long-Range Winter Weather Forecast and it's looking like this storm will be the first of many this winter.