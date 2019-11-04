Bitter Cold Is Coming and Possibly 1st Flakes of the Season

Temperatures will get into the mid- to upper-50s under sunny skies Monday. But, cold temps return each morning during this workweek. And, bitter cold temps arrive in time for the weekend.

What to Know With a cold snap heading our way by workweek’s end, we could get the first snowflakes of the season.

Most areas will get rain, but as temps dip Thursday night into Friday, some colder neighborhoods could get some snowfall.

Once the cold front blows in, frigid conditions that will feel below freezing are in place for Saturday and Sunday.

For the first time this season, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is talking about two four-letter words: cold and snow.

Come Friday, the first snowflakes of the season could be falling before a bitter cold snap takes hold across the Philadelphia region.

A mostly dry pattern is in place to start the week. The only chance for any precipitation is some scattered rain showers that are expected Tuesday morning, with the best chance in Delaware and South Jersey and diminishing the further north you get.

Monday through Thursday, highs are expected to mostly be in the upper 50s to low 60s with lows mostly in the 30s overnight. Be ready to bundle up for the morning commute.

The big change comes on Thursday night as a cold front roars in. We will have feels-like temps in Philadelphia go from the mid to upper 50's on Thursday afternoon to the teens by Saturday morning.



Photo credit: NBC10 Feels-like temperatures in Philadelphia will crash heading into the weekend. See Larger

Most neighborhoods are expected to get rain. There could be a chance of snow overnight Friday, if temperatures drop quickly enough along the cold front. Expect blustery winds Friday morning.

There likely won’t be any accumulating snow. Also, look out for the potential of slippery spots where water on the ground freezes.

Frigid conditions then grip the region through the weekend with highs in Philadelphia only getting in the low 40's Saturday and mid to upper 40's Sunday. Below-freezing lows are expected both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Even if you don’t get any snow this week, there is a chance for snowfall next week as we track another system. It's too early, however, to have a clear vision of what precipitation, if any, will fall.

One way or another, winter is coming, so make sure you get your home, car and wardrobe ready now.

Getting Cars, Wardrobes Ready for Winter

Now that it’s getting cold enough to see your breath, it’s the perfect time to get ready for winter. Miguel Martinez-Valle talked to some people about the changes in their routine and shares tips on how to prepare your car. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our app (download it now) for the latest on the frigid blast and the possibility of the first flakes of fall.