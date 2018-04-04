We start this Wednesday off with dense fog ahead of the potential for damaging winds.

What to Know First Alert from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the possibility of damaging winds from quick-moving storms.

Winds gusting between 45 to 55 mph could lead to isolated power outages and tree damage.

Temps will take a big swing as well, pushing up toward 70 before dipping to near freezing by midnight.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for the entire region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for damaging winds, gusting between 45 to 55 mph. Power outages and tree damage are possibilities into Wednesday evening.

In addition to strong winds, it will be a weather roller coaster Wednesday with the potential for dangerous conditions. Fog, isolated thunderstorms, and a big drop in temperatures are expected.

Patchy to dense fog blanketed much of the region for the morning rush with zero visibility in some neighborhoods including Blue Bell and Coatesville.

Temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 before a strong and fast-moving cold front slides past the area midday.

Gusty winds will be accompanied by brief heavy rain and lightning.



Photo credit: NBC10 The First Alert goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. See Larger

Behind the front, temperatures will fall sharply to the 40s by your evening commute. Overnight temperatures will dip near or below freezing.

Thursday will be cold and breezy for a big sports day in the City of Brotherly Love. Temperatures for the Villanova victory parade in Center City will be in the upper 30s with sunshine. First pitch for the Phillies home opener in the afternoon will be a cool one with temperatures in the mid-40s and sunshine.

By Friday, another chance of rain arrives. Yet another chance of rain and snow on Saturday.