First Alert: Snowy, Slippery Wednesday Commute

A potentially snowy Wednesday morning commute has led the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert.

The First Alert will be in effect on Wednesday from 4 to 10 a.m. Wednesday for Philadelphia, the I-95 Corridor and areas to the north and west. Snow and then a brief period of freezing rain are possible during the morning commute, creating slippery conditions on roadways and sidewalks.

The snow will transition to all rain later in the morning except in the Poconos where periods of heavy snow will continue.

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and rise to the low 40s in Pennsylvania and New Jersey with 30s in the Lehigh Valley.

The storm will bring snow to colder neighborhoods after 5 a.m. Wednesday, rain for neighborhoods in central Delaware and a wintry mix in between.

During the morning commute, snow will be accumulating, making for slippery roads and walkways.

By late morning, warmer air arrives. pushing the rain/mix/snow line to the north.

Snow accumulations will be highest in the Lehigh Valley and the Pocono Mountains.

A half foot of snow is possible in the mountains.

The Lehigh Valley could get 2 to 3 inches before changing to rain.

An inch of snow or less for I-95 Corridor and the Pennsylvania suburbs, before the changing to rain.

In the afternoon, a steady rain will be falling and it will continue into the evening.