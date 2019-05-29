Another line of storms is expected to hit the Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon and evening. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteoroligst Bill Henley has your forecast.

First Alert Weather: Tracking Another Round of Severe Storms

What to Know A First Alert for more potentially severe storms is in effect from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The threat includes damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and possible flash floods.

More severe storms threaten the day after a string of severe storms, including at least one tornado, struck the Philadelphia region.

A First Alert for damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and possible flash floods is in place from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.



Some brief, scattered showers and storms moved through Wednesday morning. But, the main threat for the storms comes around the evening commute.

As temperatures rise throughout the day, topping out in the 80s, the threat of severe weather increases. The mugginess will help fuel the storms.

What to Do During Tornado Threat

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Brittney Shipp is explaining the difference between a tornado watch and warning and giving you tips in case a tornado hits your town.

Wednesday's threat comes after a tornado touched down in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, ripping holes out of homes, blowing out windows, damaging cars and tearing down trees.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down in Berks County though they have not yet revealed the exact size or location.

Severe Storms and Hail Slam the Region

More storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and download the app to get the latest forecast for your neighborhood throughout the week.