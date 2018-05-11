The NBC 10 First Alert Weather Team apologizes to all of the moms out there in advance for this weekend’s weather forecast. While the weather won’t be a complete washout, mom will endure all kinds of weather changes including drizzle, heat & humidity, powerful thunderstorms, and then a huge cool down. Here’s a timeline of the changes that mom and you will encounter.

Saturday Morning: Early showers, mainly north

Saturday Afternoon-Evening: Warm with possibly severe thunderstorms

Sunday Morning: Wet and much cooler

Sunday Afternoon-Evening: Cloudy and chilly



Saturday morning will feature scattered soaking showers & isolated t-storms, especially from Philadelphia and points north. The morning will be quite chilly from the PA suburbs north into the Lehigh Valley. Meanwhile parts of Delaware and South Jersey are starting to warm-up.

By lunchtime, the showers & storms will lift north, allowing for sunshine. This will allow the heat and humidity to build up Saturday afternoon.

By 5 p.m. Saturday, the dramatic changes of the day are already blatantly evident. Heat, heat, and humidity have moved into much of Delaware, south Jersey, and extreme southeastern PA. Meanwhile damp and cool air continues across the Poconos. A line of severe thunderstorms is approaching from the west, so everyone should keep a close eye to the sky starting late Saturday afternoon.

By 6:30 p.m., severe thunderstorms will likely be charging through a good part of our area. The storms will slice through heat and humidity, so expect their intensity to be impressive with powerful winds, lightning strikes, blinding downpours, and even hail. Behind the storms, temperatures will plummet 20-30 degrees.

The NBC 10 First Alert Weather Team will continue to follow the situation. Models on Friday showed a strong indicator of potential damaging winds. Those damaging winds will be approaching the coast by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds, intense cloud to ground lighting, and blinding downpours will be the biggest threat. Remember to have the NBC 10 app available to you. The NBC 10 news & weather team will push out notifications tomorrow for any severe weather that breaks out.

By Mother’s Day itself, the severe weather will be done, but a nuisance on and off rain will keep conditions damp and dreary for brunch and any other activities planned. You’ll need a jacket and an umbrella. The best chance for rain will take place during the morning, but another round of showers can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. The biggest change everyone will notice are the temperatures, which will be about 30 degrees cooler at times than Saturday afternoon.