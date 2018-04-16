NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is watching fast-moving thunderstorms. A First Alert is in effect for heavy rains, damaging winds and potential flooding.

Give yourself extra time to get where you need to go Monday morning as pockets of heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential flooding strike the region.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire region through noon for the threat heavy downpours that could cause flooding and of potentially damaging winds.

Some neighborhoods have already received more than 2 inches and see 3 inches or more before the rain tapers off later this morning. As a result the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania as well as New Castle County Delaware and Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey through 11 a.m. Forecasters also warned of potential moderate coastal flooding in Delaware and at the Jersey Shore and issued a Flood Warning into the afternoon for the Chester Creek in Chester.

Damaging winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph could also bring down tree limbs and cause possible power problems.

A heavy band of rain with some strikes of lightning moved through before daybreak. It is a good idea to check our Live Interactive Radar to see if the worst of the conditions has passed you before you head out the door.

Fast-Moving Thunderstorms Race Through Region

Drivers need to give themselves extra time as roads are wet. Some crashes caused problems including a jackknifed tractor-trailer from the westbound Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676) to the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) around 6 a.m. Without a crash, the conditions slowed the drive into Philly along I-76 to a near crawl by 8 a.m.

Don't drive through flooded streets as the water could be much deeper than it appears.

The heaviest rain should move out by the end of the morning commute but damp conditions could linger into the afternoon. Highs will push into the 60s later in the day before cooling off again heading into a cloudy Tuesday.

