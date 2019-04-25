We're in for a stormy Friday. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.

What to Know A spring storm system is moving northeast toward Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

The Friday evening commute could be affected along with any outdoor activities during the evening.

The spring storm system that has pounded Texas and Louisiana the past two days with tornadoes and flooding is now moving northeast toward Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Several waves of rain and isolated thunderstorms will cross our area overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Later on Friday afternoon a group of strong to possibly severe storms will arrive and cross the area.

The FIRST ALERT is in effect between 4 p.m. and midnight Friday with pockets of heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning as the main threats.

The Friday evening commute could be affected along with any outdoor activities during the evening. In general, up to one inch of rain is expected with higher amounts in those areas with persistant thunderstorms.

