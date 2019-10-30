NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking a wet start with fog and mist Wednesday. Showers will lead into Thursday with a potential for wet and slippery Halloween night.

What to Know A First Alert for heavy rain, damaging wind, lightning and even a tornado is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.

Your kids should still be able to get in trick-or-treating before severe weather threatens later on Halloween.

Once the wet weather blows out, chilly temps take hold through the weekend.

Expected showers have people (and local towns) adjusting Halloween trick-or-treating plans and moving them up.

A severe weather threat comes toward the end of trick-or-treating Thursday evening and could quickly turn dangerous. But, most of the little costumed candy collectors should be able to get in trick-or-treating before the severe storms arrive.

The NBC First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy rain, damaging wind, lightning and even an isolated tornado from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.

Timing of the Severe Threat

Storms are expected to arrive from the northwest, sweeping into Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and western suburbs before 10 p.m. The threat isn't expected to arrive into Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware until later.

People out late enjoying Halloween parties should expect a rough ride home.



Photo credit: NBC10 The First Alert for severe storms on Halloween begins late Thursday and lasts into early Friday. See Larger

We Expect a Window for Trick-or-Treating

Some scattered showers are expected during the day Thursday after heavy rain moves through late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Those scattered showers are expected to continue into prime trick-or-treating time, however, they probably won’t keep the little ghouls and goblins from collecting candy.

With temps in the 70s in many neighborhoods, you won’t need a warm coat over your costume, but you could need a sturdy umbrella, raincoat or poncho.

Winds will kick up in the late afternoon and early evening and be quite gusty as leaves and loose fitting costumes blow around before storms arrive.

Severe Storm Threat

With this particular autumn weather pattern, there is a possibility of supercell thunderstorms that could pack isolated tornadoes late Thursday night. Damaging winds could bring down branches and trees that could lead to power outages.

Have a Severe Weather Plan

If you hear thunder, the storms are close enough that it is time to end trick-or-treating and quickly go inside.

Before you head out for trick-or-treating, have a plan in place so you can seek shelter quickly if necessary. Keep the NBC10 app handy to get the latest weather alerts as they come in.

Once Storms Move Out, Cold Temps Remain for the Weekend

The gusty winds from the Halloween system will sweep the clouds and storms out of the area early Friday morning and bring in much chillier air.

The highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 50s. Lows in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs and interior South Jersey could drop to below freezing by Sunday morning.