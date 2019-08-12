The NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz is following the storm’s southern path.

What to Know The worst of a storm system is now expected to miss most of the Philadelphia region.

Some pockets of heavy rain and isolated flooding could still hit some neighborhoods.

Showers could linger Wednesday and Thursday.

After a run of mostly sunny, comfortable summer days, rain and clouds returned to parts of the Philadelphia region Tuesday.

An earlier First Alert for the potential of damaging winds and localized flash flooding was canceled as the most severe parts of the system appeared to be avoiding our region. Earlier models showed the severe threat headed toward our area.

Other areas could still get heavy rain, but the threat there is less due to cloud cover during the day Tuesday and a more southern track for the system.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties through midnight, the National Weather Service says.

Drivers should take caution as some roads could still flood during the commute home. Remember to turn around and not drown as water could be much deeper than it looks.

After Tuesday’s rain, lingering showers are predicted Wednesday and Thursday before more comfortable and mostly dry weather for the weekend.

Watch the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and download our app for the latest on the storms.