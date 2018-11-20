Frigid Thanksgiving: First Alert for Extreme Cold

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is issuing a First Alert for extreme cold on Thanksgiving and Friday. For Tuesday, we have light fog and light rain showers in the morning. It will be partly sunny and dry for most of the day.

What to Know The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for extreme cold for the entire region for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

"We only see cold temperatures for Thanksgiving, NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley said.

Temps finally warm Saturday as showers move into the area.

Cold turkey!

That’s how it’s going to feel on Thanksgiving as an Arctic blast moves in for the holiday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for extreme cold for the entire region for Thanksgiving into Black Friday. Records could fall for the coldest Thanksgiving on record.

“Thanksgiving day will be especially cold,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

It will feel like 0 to 5 degrees on Thanksgiving morning, Bill said. So wear the heavy coat, scarf and gloves if you are heading to the parade or high school football game.

“If you don’t start bundled up you are going to have problems,” Bill said.



Photo credit: NBC10 The First Alert for extreme cold is in effect Thanksgiving and Black Friday. See larger

The high temps will actually reach the 20s under sunny skies later on Thanksgiving but the slight breeze will make it feel like the teens in most places.

Winds begin to pick up Wednesday as temps dip Wednesday night as old friends gather for pre-thanksgiving get-togethers. It will feel like the teens late Wednesday night, Bill said.

The chilly temps continue into Friday morning. Black Friday shoppers will have temps warm into the 30s later in the day.

The cold remains Saturday morning. That could be problematic as wet weather moves in later in the day. But, Bill says temps should warm into the 50s meaning rain is most likely.

Showers are also expected Sunday and Monday.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News on television and in our app throughout Thanksgiving week for the latest on the bitter cold and showers to come.