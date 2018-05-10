First Alert: Storms Packing Potential Punch Threaten This Afternoon - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

First Alert: Storms Packing Potential Punch Threaten This Afternoon

The First Alert for isolated severe storms is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    NBC10 First Alert Weather: Afternoon Storm Threat

    NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking strong storms heading into our area this afternoon bringing potentially damaging winds and hail.

    (Published 52 minutes ago)

    The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for isolated thunderstorms packing the potential for damaging winds, downpours and hail Thursday afternoon.

    The First Alert will be in place from 1 to 7 p.m. for most of the region including Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, central New Jersey and northern Delaware as a string of storms races across the region. A few of the storms could turn severe.

    "Out of an abundance of caution we've issued a First Alert," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. "We want people to know that there is a potential for damaging winds and hail from these storms."

    Photo credit: NBC10

    "If you hear thunder, if you see the lightning, take it seriously," Bill said.

    Some neighborhoods might not see storms at all and the rain isn’t expected to be long-lasting. The Phillies could even get in their NBC10 First Alert Weather Education Day afternoon game at the ballpark without storms moving in, Bill said.

    Photo credit: NBC10

