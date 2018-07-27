The temperature will reach the low eighties today and showers will continue in the area. The rain will respite during Saturday and Sunday, but will start again on Monday.

What to Know A First Alert for potentially severe storms throughout the entire Philadelphia region is in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Isolated showers could hit ahead of stronger storms later in the day as people head home from work and head out to Friday evening plans.

Once the rain moves out, expect clear skies for the weekend.

Severe thunderstorms packing potentially damaging winds, hail and downpours are expected to move into the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon and evening.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the entire viewing area for severe storms, which could include intense lightning, from 4 p.m. Friday through midnight.

“The concern is really going to be the timing of this,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp said.

After some isolated showers earlier in the day, the moist atmosphere along with a southerly wind could usher in pockets of storms in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs right around the time people head home from work, Shipp said.

A more organized system moving from west to east, which could pack gusty winds of up to 35 to 40 mph, then moves in around dinner time, just as evening plans – including outdoor concerts like Bill Joel at Citizens Bank Park and the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden – get underway.

“It’s going to trigger a lot of these thunderstorms and heavier downpours,” Shipp said. “We could see a few thunderstorm warnings issued with this system.”

The storms should begin to move out of Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs around 10 to 11 and linger until after midnight closer to the shore.

Once the system moves out, we should have clearer skies this weekend with average temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and on the NBC10 app for the latest on the storms.

