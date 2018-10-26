What to Know A powerful nor'easter is slated to deliver stormy weather throughout the area.

The storm will blow in Friday night through Saturday.

Coastal areas will take the brunt of the storm, experiencing heavy rain, strong winds and moderate flooding.

A coastal storm will deliver stormy weather to the entire NBC 10 viewing area late Friday through Saturday morning. The storm will deliver pockets of heavy rain, widespread coastal flooding, and potentially damaging wind gusts.

"The coast will take the brunt of this storm Saturday morning. They get the most intense rain, strongest wind gusts, and coastal flooding at high tide. All at the same time," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz said.

Photo credit: NBC10

Coastal communities in New Jersey should be prepared for moderate coastal flooding during high tide Saturday, which takes place approximately 10 a.m. Delaware will also experience coastal flooding, although it should remain at minor levels.

Photo credit: NBC10

Winds will be fierce with this storm for several hours Saturday morning. "Forty-five mph gusts will pummel areas in and around Philadelphia, gusts up to 55 mph possible at the Jersey Shore," meteorologist Steve Sosna said. "This may cause localized power outages, especially closer to the coast."

The highest rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be right along the beach communities. Inland locations look to receive less than an inch of rain, so inland flooding should be fairly isolated.

Photo credit: NBC10

The worst of the weather will end by midday Saturday. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will still be breezy and chilly with a few scattered showers, but the rain won't be as persistent or widespread. Another round of rain is likely Monday.