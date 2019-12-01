Monday may be full of surprises weather-wise as a storm system evolves while moving through the Philadelphia area. Some neighborhoods could see heavy snow pile up outside their houses, while towns miles away could barely get a dusting.

We've issued a First Alert for Monday's wintry weather — the second part of a two-day storm that's already caused travel headaches during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

We'll get to that forecast in a moment. (But know that the National Weather Service has already issued Winter Weather warnings and advisories.) First, there's messy weather today you should know about.

A mix of rain and light snow on Sunday is slowing travel on roads, rails and in the air. Planes traveling to Philadelphia International Airport were experiencing an average delay of nearly two hours as of Sunday afternoon.

Icing on roads and sidewalks is possible through Sunday evening in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures will rise above freezing overnight, however; so a risk for refreezing is low.

Now, here's what you need to know about Monday's weather:

There will be heavy snow, but the cutoff will be drastic.

Towns from the Lehigh Valley through Philadelphia and into South Jersey will see snow. The highest snow totals are expected in points north and east of Philly. Still, enough snow could pile up in neighborhoods around the city to warrant plowing.

The cutoff between half a foot of snow and only an inch of snow could be separated by 20 miles. Here's how this could break down by region:

Lehigh Valley and Berks County: You'll see the highest snowfall amounts — 6-inches or more.

Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and central New Jersey: Less snow will pile up in your area, but the cutoff will determine everything. Expect 3 to 5 inches of snow. Some spots could get up to 6 inches of snow.

South Jersey: Snow bands will stretch into your neighborhoods, but expect only a little bit of accumulation — up to 2 inches.

Delaware and the Jersey Shore: You may see a few flakes, but don't expect accumulation.

Expected snow totals for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Monday morning will be OK. It's the afternoon you need to worry about.

Since Monday's messy weather is being delivered by a separate weather system than today, there will be a lull in the precipitation. For most spots, the morning commute will be fine. The snow will ramp up as the morning grinds on. Your trip home from work or school could be a headache. (School closings and delays are already rolling in.)

Let's break things down by area once again:

Lehigh Valley and Berks County: The morning will start with a wintry mix and then change to snow by 7 a.m.

Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and central New Jersey: Snow will begin falling between 7 a.m. and noon.

South Jersey: Snow will begin falling by Monday afternoon.

Delaware and the Jersey Shore: You should see flakes around 6 p.m.

The snow will end overnight Tuesday for all neighborhoods.

This storm will continue to morph as it moves across the region.

This storm is changing by the hour. Each set of weather data that's delivered to the NBC10 First Alert Weather Center has featured surprises — a sharp change in the snow cutoff line; a heavy band of snow in a different part of the region; and so on.

Forecasting a storm like this one is difficult. It's important that you check back in with us to get the latest forecast as expected impacts for your town or commute could change. Don't forget that we have many ways for you do stay up-to-date: online, through the NBC10 app, on TV or social networks like Facebook.

