It will be a dry day for Black Friday shoppers, though there will be breezy conditions. Thankfully, though, the wind won’t be as strong as it was during Thanksgiving. Temperatures for the most part will reach the low-to-mid 40 degrees, though some areas will reach the upper 40s. However, the breezy conditions will mean feels-like temperatures in will be the high 30s to low 40s. (Published 5 hours ago)

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert as an approaching system brings the possibility of snow and rain over the weekend, making for potentially dangerous travel conditions.

The First Alert is already in effect ahead of Sunday's weather activity. The alert is issued for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Pennsylvania suburbs, as well as Mercer County in New Jersey.

Northern Neighborhoods

These areas are expected to experience snow, sleet and possibly a mix of freezing rain starting Sunday morning and lasting through the rest of the day. The conditions could create icy roads, affecting post-Thanksgiving travelers trying to get back home.

"Family that was planning to travel Sunday may want to consider driving home Saturday instead," First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei said.

The snow could turn to rain for a period of time in the afternoon, especially for the lower portions of northern neighborhoods like lower Bucks County, eastern Montgomery County and Delaware County.

Southern Neighborhoods

Meanwhile, Philadelphia and neighborhoods further south could get a brief wintry mix that should switch to rain. The afternoon is expected to produce pockets of heavy rain for these areas.

Possible Monday Snow

There will likely be a break in precipitation in the overnight hours Monday. After that, however, some snow might start moving in from the north. The areas with the highest chance of snow are the northern neighborhoods.

There is a question mark, however, about how much snow might fall. We should know more about that within the next 24 hours. Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and updates.