NBC10 First Alert Weather: Storms Moving in After Memorial Day

After a clear, comfortable Memorial Day, severe storms are set to hit most of our area Tuesday.

A First Alert has been declared for our entire area except for the Jersey Shore Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail, lightning and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather will follow an earlier round of rain expected to hit our area during the morning commute Tuesday. As temperatures rise throughout the day, the threat of severe weather will increase.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week.

WED: Haze, heat, and humidity. A chance of afternoon showers. High: 88

THUR: Hazy, hot, and humid. A chance of late day and evening showers. High: 90

FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80

