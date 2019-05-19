First Alert: Severe Storms Could Hit Northern Neighborhoods

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Pennsylvania Suburbs Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Despite sunny conditions early, areas of strong-to-isolated severe storms are likely to develop later in the day as warm air lifts across the greater Philadelphia region. These storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail or damaging wind gusts.

For northern neighborhoods, pockets of heavy rain and storms are likely to develop along the northernmost parts of the region first, then slowly slump south during the evening between 7 and 11 p.m. After midnight, the storms will fizzle and slide eastward out of the Mid-Atlantic.

While Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware could also see showers or scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening, they're unlikely to be severe.

Monday will nearly repeat Sunday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s, high humidity, and afternoon showers and storms likely.

You can stay weather-ready with the free NBC10 app.