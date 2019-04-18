NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking severe storms that is headed our way Friday afternoon with an even greater threat in the evening hours through Saturday. On Thursday, expectmostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s.

A line of potentially severe storms could impact the start of your Easter and Passover weekends.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and a flooding risk for the entire three-state Philadelphia region from 4 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

No storms are expected Thursday as high temps push to near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

When the Rain Should Begin

The warmth continues into Friday as highs are expected around 80 again before a cold front barrels into the region just as people start Easter travel or sit down for Passover Seders.

On Friday morning the storms are off to the Southwest and by late afternoon should arrive in the Philadelphia region. The biggest threat then comes through during the evening hours with heavy downpours possible.

The wet weather and strong winds are expected to last into Saturday morning for the entire region with Delaware seeing the greatest severe weather threat.

Travel Concerns

If you are traveling to the south this weekend, check flight statuses and weather conditions before you go as the storm is expected to be most severe from Georgia into Virginia.

The Rest of Easter Weekend and Beyond

Once the storm clear out Saturday morning, expect some sunshine with highs pushing into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Cooler temps in the mid-60s for Easter Sunday with a chance of some showers.

Plenty of clouds Monday and Tuesday but only a chance of showers as temps should hit the 70s each day.