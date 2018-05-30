Tired of the rain? Bad news. We’ve got another rainy stretch forecast from Thursday through Monday.

Thursday to Saturday’s rainy periods may trigger heavy rain, thunderstorms and even flooding. As a result, we’ve issued a First Alert for the entire region from 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Sunday. Through this time period, different neighborhoods at different times may see the worst impacts—including slow travel, washed roads, or rising rivers.





Beginning Wednesday night, tropical moisture starts to bog down on the region. This will enhance rain chances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday late day into the evening, pockets of heavy rain will begin to impact the region as a warm front approaches. Scattered thunderstorms are possible with the frontal passage.

Due to our rain-soaked grounds, lower rain totals have the capability of causing flooding. The PA Suburbs, Philadelphia, and Mercer County are under the lowest Flash Flood threshold. That means only a couple of inches may cause problems in those locations. Regardless, any neighborhood could see issues with heavy pockets.

Friday will be hot and steamy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Late in the day, a cold front will approach the region. Yet again, just moderate rain totals may cause road ponding and creek swelling.

By Saturday an area of low pressure (often referred to as a storm center) begins to develop over our region. It will slowly shift over Delaware and wobble around—getting stuck atop of us. Since winds wrap counter-clockwise around low pressure, the system will continually pump coastal moisture our direction.

This triggers heavy rain and thunderstorms through Saturday. While rain is possible all day long, the steady to heaviest storms will pass in the afternoon and evening. All neighborhoods will be impacted by rain Saturday, but the heaviest may hit our western neighborhoods. Take a look at one model projection below:



Sunday rain chances are highest in the morning, but scattered showers may continue through the afternoon. Rain won’t be as heavy or long-lasting, so the threat of flooding tapers. Regardless, it won’t be a great day. With an east wind, temperatures will be cool—only hitting highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be considerably cloudy as well. Don’t expect much (or any) sunshine in any neighborhood.

Even Monday, rain is expected. More showers will pass periodically into the evening.

How much rain are we talking through Monday? Another 2-5” of rain could fall in any neighborhood. The highest totals depend upon the location of the storm center.

Unfortunately, rain this weekend will make it the SIXTH straight weekend we’ve seen at least sprinkles across Philadelphia. We haven’t had an entirely dry weekend in Philly since April 21-22!

Here are the stats at Philadelphia International:

April 28 (0.14”) – April 29 (0.15”)

May 5 (Trace) – May 6 (Trace)

May 12 (1.49”) – May 13 (0.49”)

May 19 (0.74”) – May 20 (0.01”)

May 26 (0.85”) – May 27 (0.08”)

How much rain fell on weekends in the last 5 weeks? 3.95”! Another couple inches (or more) may be added to this by Sunday.

The light at the end of the tunnel hits Tuesday, when the region begins to FINALLY dry out. Updates to this forecast, including rain totals and neighborhoods under the biggest threat of flooding, will be posted online and on air in the days to come.