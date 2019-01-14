Winter is making up for lost time with not one, but two winter storms later this week.

The biggest uncertainty for both storm is the location of the rain/snow line which may bisect the Philadelphia area leaving some neighborhoods in rain and others in snow.

The first winter storm is the weaker of the two and will bring a wintry mix on Thursday night and Friday morning with the best chance for accumulating snow north and west of Philadelphia. Temperatures will rise above freezing later in the morning and any remaining precipitation should turn to rain.

The second winter storm is significant and will impact the entire east coast. The latest track shows a combination of snow, turning to heavy rain, turning back to snow across our area from Saturday evening through Monday morning. What you get will depend on where you live.



TIMING: Saturday night through early Monday morning

THREATS: Periods of heavy rain and snow. A large temperature difference is possible from the Jersey Shore to the Lehigh Valley. The rain/snow line could waver back-and-forth across the entire area several times. Very windy on Sunday and Monday.

IMPACTS: Several inches of rain could create localized flooding. Snow will create slippery roads. Travel could be impacted from New England to the Carolinas and the Jersey Shore to the Midwest.



The storm track could shift slightly north or south and the timing may slow or speed up by a few hours which could mean the difference between you shoveling heavy snow or needing your rain gear. Our team of First Alert meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest forecast here and on air and on the NBC10 app so you will be prepared for rain, snow or both in your neighborhood.