Incoming Winter Snow Storm Triggers First Alert Warning

Saturday starts off chilly and windy, with temperatures in Philadelphia expected to be at 34 degrees. South Jersey and Delaware are expected to get temperature highs of 33 degrees, while the Jersey Shore will be slightly warmer at 35 degrees. By the evening, snow is expected to start falling and to continue into Sunday. While we will be under a First Alert by Saturday evening, snow totals are not expected to be major, with Philadelphia expected to get 1 to 3 inches. The biggest concerns are the southernmost portions of our viewing area, with parts of Delaware and South Jersey getting snow showers totaling 2 to 5 inches into Sunday evening.

What to Know A First Alert is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for for South Jersey, Delaware and the Jersey Shore due to a snow storm.

South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware are expected to get between 2 and 5 inches of snow, causing driving and visibility issues.

Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Lehigh Valley can expect anywhere between 1 and 3 inches.

A First Alert will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning for South Jersey, Delaware and the Jersey Shore due to accumulating snow that may trigger driving hazards and visibility issues.

The snow storm's center will move well to our region's south, providing the entire area with snow in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning, and triggering a First Alert warning from 8 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday.

The storm is expected to bring the steadiest snow to Kent and Sussex counties, as well as the Jersey Shore and South Jersey. This will occur between 8 p.m. Saturday and around 10 a.m. Sunday.

More snow, although lighter, may fall over these neighborhoods through Sunday afternoon and evening, and taper off sometime before 4 a.m. Monday.

Areas like Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Lehigh Valley/Berks County should expect snowfall Saturday night through Sunday morning. It will gradually pull out of these areas by midday Sunday. The snow intensity shouldn't be as heavy and as a result, the totals will be fewer--more of an inconvenience than a major threat.

Philadelphia, Berks County and the western half of the Pennsylvania suburbs - Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties - will see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The Lehigh Valley, Bucks County and Mercer County are likely to see the lowest totals - between a coating to an inch.

The biggest hazards will come from the steadiest period of snow falling between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches over much of Delaware, to 2 to 4 inches in South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

The Shore and Delaware beaches may see higher totals if the system continues to bring only snow through Sunday afternoon and night. However, it looks possible that a wetter snow-rain mixture is likely during this time period, which would halt totals at the 2 to 4-inch range.

During these hours, particularly southward, visibility may decrease. Following this period, roads may become icy or difficult to navigate. Again, this is more likely in southern Delaware and South Jersey, but even portions of the I-95 Corridor may want to hold off on travel until the afternoon, when the system starts to drag away from the area.