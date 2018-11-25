First Alert: Heavy Rain on Monday Could Bring Flooding

Heavy rain will once again inundate the Philadelphia region on Monday afternoon bringing the potential for flooding during the evening commute.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for you to be aware of that potential flood threat.

While there could be a few showers Monday morning, most of the morning commute should be quiet and cool.

Heavier rain and downpours will start to roll in around lunch time Monday and continue through the evening commute. A 1/2-inch to 1 1/2-inches of rain is possible.

While this typically wouldn’t produce flooding, this time the ground is saturated and can’t handle much more rain so any additional rain may trigger more flooding.

In addition to fresh water flooding, coastal flooding is possible down at the shore for tomorrow’s morning’s high tide cycle, which takes place around 10 a.m.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for additional updates on tomorrow’s heavy rain and flood potential.