NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz is keeping his eye on a storm that will hit our region Thursday night into Friday. There is a possibility for thunderstorms and local flooding all around the area.

What to Know A First Alert for thunderstorms heavy downpours, localized flooding, coastal flooding and disruptive winds is in effect for 24 hours.

Storms could put a damper on early holiday travel and the start of the final shopping weekend before Christmas.

Sunday is the best day of the weekend to travel or get last-minute Christmas shopping done.

Potentially flooding rains could put a damper on early holiday travel and the start of the final shopping weekend before Christmas.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, localized flooding, coastal flooding and strong disruptive winds from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

"It's going to impact millions along the East Coast, causing significant travels delays," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna said. "It's a pack your patience kind of situation."

The rain will start sporadically in some areas Thursday afternoon before the storm gels heading into Friday.

Here is a timeline so you can plan that trip to grandmother’s house or to pick up grandma’s gift accordingly:

Thursday late afternoon: Light rain and clusters of showers

Thursday after 7 p.m.: Storm starts to come together

Late Thursday night through Friday morning commute: Heavy downpours, potential flooding

Midday Friday: Possible lull in rain

Friday afternoon through evening commute: More heavy rain, possible thunderstorms

Saturday morning: Showery conditions could linger

The worst of the flooding is expected for most of Friday. There is no threat of snow as high temps Friday are expected to push into the 60s.

The springlike storm is part of a system that is expected to affect millions of people up and down the East Coast. "It’s a high impact storm for much of the East Coast," Steve said.

If you have a flight, check your status before heading to the airport as the storm in other popular tourist destinations from Florida and Atlanta (where it is expected be strongest Thursday) to Washington, D.C. through Boston (where the storm is expected to hit hardest Friday) could leave flights grounded or delayed. Expect slow driving conditions and possible train delays as well.

If you plan on checking the final items off your Christmas list or doing some grocery shopping for the Seven Fishes, strong winds gusting to 40 mph, or stronger, could make for a tough walk through the store parking lot even after the rain clears Saturday.

Everything calms for a chillier and sunny Sunday, so, that may be the day to pick up all your last-minute Christmas needs.

"Sunday is the pick of the weekend," Steve said.

Go Eagles, beat the Texans!

What about Christmas? Possible rain and/or snow showers could hit Christmas Eve morning but nothing major is expected. Expect partial sunshine and a high in the low 40s on Christmas.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and in our app throughout the long holiday weekend for any developments and changes to the forecast.