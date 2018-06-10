First Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Possible Flooding Hit Area - NBC 10 Philadelphia
First Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Possible Flooding Hit Area

A First Alert is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday due to the chance of flooding

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Published 2 hours ago

    One to two inches of rain could fall Sunday into Monday leading the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert for possible localized and flash flooding.

    The First Alert is in effect for Philadelphia, the lower Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey shore from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

    While a widespread one to two inches is likely overnight, some areas of southern Delaware and New Jersey may see pockets of two to four inches of rain. The spots with those rain totals will be areas that see the heaviest thunderstorms before the steady rain overnight.

    The heaviest of the rain should be gone by 7 a.m. Monday but some localized flooding could continue, especially in poor drainage areas, through the morning commute.

