Thursday brought warm temperatures to our region, but rain and snow are on the way. NBC10 Chief meteorologist Tammie Souza breaks down your forecast.

The NBC 10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Saturday evening at 6:00 PM through Sunday morning at 5:00 AM for the Pennsylvania Suburbs and Lehigh Valley. That’s where 3” to 6” of snow could fall in a short period of time Saturday night.

For Philadelphia and areas adjacent to the I-95 corridor that are not currently included in the First Alert there will be a snow-sleet-rain mix with 1”- 3” of accumulation possible. The Jersey Shore and much of Delaware will likely remain all rain.

Because this snow will fall over the busy Presidents' Day holiday weekend, the concern is for travel over snow-packed and slippery roads late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

We will start the day 20 degrees above average, near 60 on Friday, and then free-fall back to the 20’s Friday night as a cold front sweeps through the region. Skies may even clear late Friday night and early Saturday morning as high pressure passes overhead, but clouds will rapidly increase ahead of a large winter storm tracking toward us from the southwestern U.S.

Temperatures will be key to the snow totals. They begin in the mid-30s on Saturday, so we may initially see rain that will transition to snow later at night as temperatures drop to the freezing mark. This snow will be wet with an expected liquid ratio of 6:1 meaning 6” of snow for each 1” of what would be equivalent rainfall. Typically we see a 10:1 ratio. Below are the two possible snow track scenarios.

1) If temperatures stay just above freezing less snow and more mixing with rain.

2) If the temperatures drop below freezing we will see more snow and less mixing.

The line between rain and snow will also depend on how close the center of low pressure tracks to Philadelphia. Currently it is expected to track just south of Delaware. If this track is farther east we could see higher snow amounts. If it tracks farther west we will see slightly lower amounts.

It is too early to fine tune the snow totals, but here are the possible totals depending on how much mixing and melting we get. We will update them again Friday evening.

The snow will end very early Sunday morning, possibly before dawn. If you don’t want to deal with the clean-up then just wait a few hours because the sun will return Sunday with temperatures climbing to the 40s melting much of what sticks to the ground.

Finally, if you really enjoyed the 60s then get ready to smile because next week a huge ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern half of the country and we could reach near record high temperatures in the 70s.

