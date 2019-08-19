We have a First Alert for oppressive heat and storms as temps push into the 90s with humidity making it feel even hotter Monday.

What to Know A First Alert is in effect through Wednesday night due to oppressive heat, humidity and storms.

Temperatures Monday will be in the 90s but will feel closer to 100. Feels-like temperatures on Tuesday again will be in the triple digits.

People should take extra steps to stay cool and pay attention to young children, the elderly and pets.

Another scorching heat wave has descended upon the Philadelphia region, bringing dangerously high humidity and feels-like temperatures and strong storms.

A First Alert will last through Wednesday evening for the entire region except the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. The humidity will make the already high temperatures feel even more oppressive.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also a concern as the mugginess builds Monday and Tuesday as temps approach the mid 90s.

The storms should fire up Monday afternoon and clear out at night before another round of storms threaten Tuesday.

Why the Heat Is Worse in Urban Areas

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna explains why the cumulative effect and urban heat island effect causes metropolitan areas to feel even hotter.

Feels-like temps on Monday and Tuesday will be right around 100 degrees, and could spike around 103. Wednesday will cool off slightly, but the humidity will still be high, along with the feels-like temperatures, which will hover in the upper 90s.

The hottest time of the day will be from around 10 a.m. to 3 to 4 p.m., First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna said. Due to the urban heat island effect, in which buildings and concrete retain heat, some of the most oppressive conditions will be felt in urban areas. "It will probably be a good 5 to 7 degrees warmer in the urban areas, especially at night," Sosna said.

The heat will pose a threat to everyone, so people should remember to stay hydrated (drinking mostly water and keeping alcohol to a minimum), avoid prolonged periods of direct sun exposure and reapply sunscreen every few hours.

Keeping your body cool will be key. You can take a cool shower or find a pool. If you don't have air conditioning, you can look for a place like a shopping center, library or movie theater that does. People should also leave windows at least slightly cracked to allow air to recirculate inside their homes, Sosna said.

"It's important to give your body a break because the heat adds extra stress because your body is working harder to cool itself off," Sosna said.

Extra precautions should be taken for young children, the elderly and pets.

What Are the Symptoms for Heat Illnesses?

NBC10's Keith Jones interviews Daniel Pavlik, a physician assistant for emergency medicine at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, to inform us about the symptoms that arise when someone is suffering from heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The latest heat wave is the fifth of the season and is being caused by heat from the southern part of the U.S. moving north, Sosna said. In Philadelphia, the highest temperature resulting from the heat waves has been 98 degrees, while the highest feels-like temperature has been 110 degrees.

Once the heat breaks on Thursday, more comfortable and mostly clear conditions are expected through the weekend.

