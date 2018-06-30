 Crews Prep for Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Show - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Crews Prep for Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Show

By Sara Smith and David Chang

Thousands of shells were wired for Saturday night’s Wawa Welcome America fireworks show on the Delaware River Waterfront! Crews made their preparations on a barge at the Navy Yard. Take a look!
