Rock band Panic! at the Disco as well as hip hop artists Travis Scott and Post Malone will headline this year’s Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

The annual festival announced their lineup Monday. Other acts include Tyler the Creator, Zedd, Death Cab for Cutie, Vampire Weekend, TLC, DJ Snake and Gucci Mane.

The festival will take place in Dover, Delaware, from June 21 through June 23. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.