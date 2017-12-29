Firefighters work to completely extinguish a rowhome fire near 49th and Chestnut streets in West Philadelphia.

Battling cold weather and flames, nearly 100 Philadelphia firefighters worked feverishly to extinguish a two-alarm fire in a West Philadelphia rowhome on Friday.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a two-story brick rowhome along the 4900 block of Chestnut Streets, fire officials said.



Deputy Fire Chief Gary Loesch said a person inside was able to escape before firefighters arrived.

A firefighter was injured, Loesch said. They were treated at the scene and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for further care. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.



Forty five fire companies and 100 firefighters and medics were dispatched to assist in the firefight. The blaze was placed under control at 12:27 p.m.

The bitter cold added an extra layer of trouble for firefighters with water being used to fight the flames quickly icing up their equipment. Some of their crews are completely encased in ice, officials said.

Philadelphia police took two people into custody at the scene. Officials said it was related to the fire, but didn't say how.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



