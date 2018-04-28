Classes Canceled After Fire at Upper Perkiomen High School

Classes at Upper Perkiomen High School are canceled Monday due to a Saturday morning fire.

The fire started at the school, located on Walt Road in Pennsburg, Montgomery County, shortly after 10 a.m. Firefighters were able to place it under control.



The fire was ruled accidental. It was caused by an electrical and/or mechanical failure on top of a wooden cabinet in the school’s Tech-Ed room, investigators said.

Upper Perkiomen School District superintendent Dr. Alexis McGloin announced that the high school will be closed Monday though all other schools in the district will be in session.