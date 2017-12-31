Fire Forces Yeadon Families into the Cold

Firefighters respond to the Forest Creek Apartments in Yeadon, where a fire left 80 apartments damaged.

Families were forced out into the cold overnight Sunday in Yeadon, Delaware County by a fire that left 80 apartments damaged or without power.

The fire broke out at the Forest Creek apartments on Front Street. It apparently started in an electrical box outside the complex.

The fire left authorities scrambling to house the displaced residents in the bitter cold. Initially, they were placed on a SEPTA bus brought in for the emergency; the Red Cross then opened a warming center at Yeadon Borough Hall to keep the residents warm.

PECO is working to restore power to the building.