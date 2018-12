A fire ripped through a building at 55th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia

A Philadelphia firefighter was injured Friday when flames ripped through a vacant building in West Philadelphia.

The extent of those injuries initially were unclear.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the abandoned structure at 55th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Some neighboring homes near the massive blaze were evacuated.

Skyforce10 helicopter was above the fire as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

A cause was not yet known as the fire remained out of control as of 9 p.m.