Pedestrian Struck as Fire Department SUV, Another Car Collide in Center City

By Dan Stamm

Published 19 minutes ago

    NBC10 - Derrick Cheston

    A person was struck as a Philadelphia Fire Department SUV collided with another vehicle in Center City Wednesday.

    The vehicles crashed at 2st and Market streets shortly after 10 a.m. The fire battalion chief SUV then slammed into a nearby building, coming to a rest with a wheel off its axle and damage to the front of the vehicle.

    The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called serious injuries.

    It wasn’t clear if anyone else suffered injuries.

    The cause of the wreck remains under investigation. Fire dispatchers didn’t say if the fire vehicle came from the nearby Engine 43 on Market Street.

      

