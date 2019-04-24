Police, ATF Investigate Arson Fire at Bethlehem Church

ATF investigators respond after an overnight fire at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church in Bethlehem.

Officials are investigating an arson fire at a Lehigh Valley church.

On Tuesday, shortly after midnight, Bethlehem police and firefighters responded to a fire at the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem (Pentecostal Church of Bethlehem) on the 1000 block of Pembroke Road.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the standalone building and the fire had already burned itself out when first responders arrived. Firefighters were able to vent the building, allowing the smoke to escape in order to minimize the damage to the property.

No one was injured.

Bethlehem Police, the Fire Marshall and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are all investigating the fire. On Wednesday, they ruled it an arson. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

If you have any information, please call the ATF at 1-888-283-3473.