More than 5,000 children are in foster care in Philadelphia. Abuse or neglect are some of the main reasons why they've been taken out of their homes. But there aren't enough foster parents for kids who need a stable home. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details. (Published 3 hours ago)

More than 5,000 children are in foster care in Philadelphia. Abuse or neglect are some of the main reasons why they've been taken out of their homes. See More