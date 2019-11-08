Fall, Arts and Music: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Nov. 8 to 10 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fall, Arts and Music: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Nov. 8 to 10

We have you covered for free or affordable fall fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    VCG via Getty Images
    There is fall fun to be had this weekend.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

    It’s all about the arts and music this weekend! Film festivals, juried art shows and live music festivals are taking place throughout the area. This weekend is also the start of Winter in Dilworth Park so sharpen your ice skates!

    We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 8 to 10, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What: Love Your Park Fall Service Day

    Colds temps can't keep people from rolling up their sleeves to help keep Philadelphia's extensive park system looking good. You can volunteer your time and take part.

    Where: Parks around Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, times vary

    Cost: Free, you can register online

    What: 'Family Roots'

    Pennypacker Mills gives you a look back in time through generations of Samuel Pennypacker's family.

    Where: Pennypacker Mills, 5 Haldeman Road, Schwenksville, PA

    When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p. m.

    Cost: Free, $2 donation suggested

     

    WhatThe Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

    This over-a-weeklong film festival will spotlight Asian experiences and Asian filmmakers through Philadelphia.

    Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City

    When: Through Nov. 17

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatPhiladelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

    This juried art show features a variety of handmade goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, painting and glass works.

    Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Starts at $20

     

    WhatGershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

    This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Saturday through Nov. 23

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatWinter at Dilworth Park

    In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Feb. 23, 2019

    Cost: Free to explore

     

    WhatExit Zero Jazz Festival

    This annual jazz fest will feature more than 40 artists on several stages throughout Cape May.

    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

    When:  Friday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatCyclocross

    Adventure cyclists will race around the outdoor track while spectators enjoy craft beer.

    Where: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown, Pa

    When: Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: $36 to race

     

    What: Blooms and Bamboo

    This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory. 

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Nov. 17

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatTerror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When:  through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

    'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum

    The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is now open for all ages.

    (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

      

