Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.
It’s all about the arts and music this weekend! Film festivals, juried art shows and live music festivals are taking place throughout the area. This weekend is also the start of Winter in Dilworth Park so sharpen your ice skates!
We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 8 to 10, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Love Your Park Fall Service Day
Colds temps can't keep people from rolling up their sleeves to help keep Philadelphia's extensive park system looking good. You can volunteer your time and take part.
Where: Parks around Philadelphia
When: Saturday, times vary
Cost: Free, you can register online
What: 'Family Roots'
Pennypacker Mills gives you a look back in time through generations of Samuel Pennypacker's family.
Where: Pennypacker Mills, 5 Haldeman Road, Schwenksville, PA
When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p. m.
Cost: Free, $2 donation suggested
What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
This over-a-weeklong film festival will spotlight Asian experiences and Asian filmmakers through Philadelphia.
Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City
When: Through Nov. 17
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
This juried art show features a variety of handmade goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, painting and glass works.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Starts at $20
What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through Nov. 23
Cost: Varies
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What: Exit Zero Jazz Festival
This annual jazz fest will feature more than 40 artists on several stages throughout Cape May.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Cyclocross
Adventure cyclists will race around the outdoor track while spectators enjoy craft beer.
Where: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown, Pa
When: Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $36 to race
What: Blooms and Bamboo
This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Nov. 17
Cost: Varies
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission