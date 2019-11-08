There is fall fun to be had this weekend.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

It’s all about the arts and music this weekend! Film festivals, juried art shows and live music festivals are taking place throughout the area. This weekend is also the start of Winter in Dilworth Park so sharpen your ice skates!

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 8 to 10, in Philly and New Jersey.

Colds temps can't keep people from rolling up their sleeves to help keep Philadelphia's extensive park system looking good. You can volunteer your time and take part.

Where: Parks around Philadelphia

When: Saturday, times vary

Cost: Free, you can register online

Pennypacker Mills gives you a look back in time through generations of Samuel Pennypacker's family.

Where: Pennypacker Mills, 5 Haldeman Road, Schwenksville, PA

When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p. m.

Cost: Free, $2 donation suggested

What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

This over-a-weeklong film festival will spotlight Asian experiences and Asian filmmakers through Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City

When: Through Nov. 17

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

This juried art show features a variety of handmade goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, painting and glass works.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $20

What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday through Nov. 23

Cost: Varies

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Feb. 23, 2019

Cost: Free to explore

What: Exit Zero Jazz Festival

This annual jazz fest will feature more than 40 artists on several stages throughout Cape May.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

When: Friday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Cyclocross

Adventure cyclists will race around the outdoor track while spectators enjoy craft beer.

Where: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown, Pa

When: Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $36 to race

This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Nov. 17

Cost: Varies

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum